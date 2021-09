© Reuters/Peter Nicholls



"I can't say much about this other than whoever those 30 people who allegedly spoke to one of these reporters; they should all be prosecuted for speaking about classified activity inside the CIA."

"When bad guys steal those secrets we have a responsibility to go after them, to prevent [such actions] from happening. The agency had a responsibility to respond.



"We desperately wanted to hold accountable those individuals that had violated US law, that had violated requirements to protect information and had tried to steal it. There is a deep legal framework to do that. And we took actions consistent with US law to try to achieve that."

WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson saidDuring an appearance on journalist Megyn Kelly's podcast aired on Wednesday,to the explosive Yahoo News story - which was based on inputs from some 30 former US intelligence and national security officials with knowledge of the agency's efforts against WikiLeaks. Pompeo said:He noted that the report published on Sunday made for "pretty good fiction."However, he confirmed thatthat offered a glimpse into some of its hacking tools and methods.Hrafnsson tweeted in response:During the show, Pompeo repeated hisAccording to the report, the CIA had sought to define Assange and other journalists as "information brokers" so as to allow the agency to conduct "offensive counterintelligence" activities on the group. He said:At the height of its preparations for hostilities in 2017, the agency was reportedly expecting Russian agents to help Assange flee the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. In such a contingency, the Americans and the British had drawn up plans for potentialto prevent it from lifting off.However, Pompeo claimed the CIA "never acted in a way that was inconsistent with [US law]" under his watch and noted thatInstead, he said theNext month, an appeal by the DOJ to extradite him is expected to reach the High Court in London. But Hrafnsson told RT's Afshin Rattanshi on his show Going Underground this week thatNoting that it showed how far US agencies are willing to go to "crack down" on journalists exposing its "dark secrets," Hrafnsson said thehad meant that the group would be considered "hostile agents" - which, he added, wasMeanwhile, Assange's US lawyer Barry Pollack said it was "highly disturbing" that