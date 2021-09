© CREDIT: Jeff J Mitchell



The First Minister announces that bars, hotels and nightclubs will now have until Oct 18 to get arrangements in placeOnly days before the scheme comes into force, at 5am on Friday, the First Minister announced she was giving the premises where it would apply another two-and-a-half weeks to prepare.In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said bars, hotels and nightclubs would now have until Oct 18 to get arrangements in place forShe said the last-minute announcement of a "grace period", during which venues will not face legal enforcement, showed her government was listening to widespread business concerns about the scheme's implementation.Updated guidance issued by the Scottish Government also said venues could operate spot checks of their customers during the first four weeks rather than checking everyone.But Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said Ms Sturgeon's delay was a belated admission that she had "botched" the scheme and urged her administration to "cut its losses" by scrapping it altogether.Trade body UKHospitality Scotland welcomed the delay but saidA key part of the First Minister's original justification for the controversial plan was toat the start of this month, butShe also admitted that the "steepest falls" in the past week, of more than a quarter, have been in the 15-to-19 and 20-to-24 age groups that would be most affected by the introduction of passports at late night venues.However,when the NHS is expected to come under increased pressure.This could be done bybeing launched on Thursday.Weddings and funeral wakes will be exempt but birthday and engagement parties will not.But theAnnouncing the delay in enforcement, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: "This period - effectively a grace period - will allow businesses to test, adapt and build confidence in the practical arrangements they will need to put in place to be compliant with the scheme."But Mr Ross demanded the plan be scrapped, saying: "It's typical that the SNP has ignored warning after warning from businesses for weeks - but only now does Nicola Sturgeon admit she's botched this scheme."Just days before this policy comes into force, the goalposts have shifted. This last-minute partial climbdown reveals just how chaotic the setup of this scheme has been."Leon Thompson, executive director of UKHospitality Scotland, said:Highlighting the rapid fall in cases, he said the question remainsColin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said: "This is of course welcome news but it would have been better if we didn't have Covid passports at all."However, it said late night venues could gradually build up spot checks over the first four weeks, adding another 25 per cent of their clientele each week, until they reached 100 per cent compliance.The document suggested that they"upon entry so your venue staff can see who has already provided proof they are vaccinated."It said the organisers of large-scale events, such as pop concerts and football matches, should try and check the vaccine status of one in five people attending but they "will be expected to carry out as many checks as is reasonably practicable."