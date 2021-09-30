The power of propaganda: Or is it something more?

Slave or free: The choice is yours

Every place we go in life, we encounter people carrying myriad viruses and germs. This has always been the case, since the dawn of mankind. It's a fact of life.They carry tuberculosis, AIDS, influenza, measles, chickenpox, meningitis, mumps, rubella and all manner of contagions that can be transmitted in all manner of ways.Yet, we don't see any calls for digital health passports, no apps on your phone, no social-distancing marks on the floors, no calls to show your papers or a recent negative test for any of these illnesses. Only one. Covid.And never have we seen a president go on national television like Joe Biden did last week and order everyone to get an injection claiming to prevent any of these diseases under penalty of losing your job and livelihood."We are losing patience," he sneered into the camera with the sinister look of a man possessed.Propaganda has always been present in the big government-big media narrative but what we've seen recently crosses the line into something more serious.This bears the hallmarks of a cleverly managed psy op. Mind control.That was the real purpose of Biden's speech, to fuel hatred and violence against unvaxxed Americans.People have been conditioned to believe there is only one disease they must fear to the point of getting up into everyone else's personal medical business. One disease we must be tested for constantly and even inject ourselves and our children with an unproven, unknown mystery serum. We're told repeatedly across all media platforms that it's some kind of magic potion, that it's the only thing capable of saving us and returning us to that elusive "normal."But normal never appears. Just more commands, more "requirements," more mandates, more shots.Forget that we already conned you into taking two shots that didn't work.Just shut up and take another dose of the magic potion, then another, and another, and...displaying a love-hate relationship with their tormenters, ever ready to switch gears and salute on command to the next big lie. But I sense some may be growing weary of "trusting the science." Their religious fervor for the needle is waning as fast as the fake protection it delivers.It's simply not normal for the establishment to be this determined, to the point of being obsessed, with a single medical treatment, especially one that has failed so abysmally in its stated purpose.that I was honored to participate in with renown scientist Dr. Judy Mikovits, former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston, attorney Thomas Renz and fellow journalist J.D. Rucker.The question that should haunt every patriot, every God-fearing Christian in every country, is this: What if we never agreed to take part in this abnormal "new normal"?I didn't. My family didn't. Many of my friends didn't. We went right on living, normal as normal could be.We refused their masks, their social distancing, their needlesIf more people would resolve to return to their old normal and take responsibility for their own health, the real-life normal might come back into focus. The fictitious, virtual normal promoted by Bill Gates and his buddies at the satanic World Economic Forum would be extinguished.There are indications that this "pandemic" is not as scary as we are told. Yes, it can kill, but the vast majority of deaths could have been prevented if not for. [The video above explains how hospitals are killing people].By the way, has anyone heard of a single billionaire that has died of Covid? One professional athlete still in the prime of life? One famous movie star under the age of 80? Hmm, how odd. Neither have I.If this virus was as deadly as we're told, wouldn't it make sense that it would be killing people across all walks of life?But the media-driven panic must continue on so that more people will roll up their sleeves for the magic potion.Don't look at those VAERS reports of blood clots, strokes, heart inflammation, Bell's Palsy, neurological disorders, skin conditions, blood disorders, miscarriages and the list goes on. It's so safe and effective that it requires a lifetime of booster shots to keep you "protected."The FDA pulled an experimental swine flue vaccine in 1976 after 53 deaths. These Covid shots have been blamed for 14,000-plus reported deaths.Why are they so desperate to get this mystery serum — the full contents of which has still not been disclosed — into the arms of every person on earth?Why?When that question finally gets answered, and it will, the truth has a way of running roughshod over roadblocks to justice. Every doctor, every nurse and every pharmacist who injected this substance into people without asking what was in it, without demanding to see data on the adverse reactions, they will all be seen as complicit in the horrific crimes against nature now playing out. They all violated the international Nuremburg Code requiring informed consent.By definition, a slave is someone who is the property of another and must obey every command given by their owner. Last I checked, we were not the property of Joe Biden or his regime, not the CDC, not the WHO, nor any corporation.There is nothing this satanically inspired regime would love more than to provoke some patriot or group of patriots to violence.Violence is not the way to break a demonic stronghold. Has an exorcist ever succeeded in expelling a demon by challenging it to a fist fight?The way to break this enemy is to refuse to obey him. Give them no power over your body or your life and they will have none.Why? Because they know once you submit to that mask, to that first shot, they have you marked in their system and it will not be an easy trick to find your way out.An enemy like this cannot be ceded any territory, not one inch. If you give them one thing, they will quickly see you as weak and demand another.They want us to start shooting, they want a civil war, so they can call in their comrades from China to help mop up the patriots. Don't give in to their provocations. We are up against demonic forces seething with hate and foaming at the mouth in anticipation of an opportunity to justify using military force against we the people. You can see the hatred in Biden's eyes.Don't let them have their wish for a blood bath. We can deny them that satisfaction. And we can win this battle, simply by saying "no, we refuse your serum, we refuse your masks, and we refuse to go to work or fulfill any contract with any person or corporation who doesn't respect our bodily integrity."The left loves to make enemy lists.It's time we start making some lists of our own.Truckers and nurses and doctors and plumbers and trash collectors unite! We are strong together. We have the power to shut their system down.We need to compile lists of wicked people and corporations that none of us will spend our money with, or punch a clock for, or deliver products or services to.In short, you don't own us Mr. Biden. You are not our master. Not you or any of your corporate buddies. And we will defy you to the bitter end.