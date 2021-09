© AP

"Transactions with NIOC by non-US persons are generally subject to secondary sanctions and the Treasury Department retains authority to impose sanctions on any person that is determined to operate in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy."

"We plan to invest $145 billion in the development of the upstream and downstream oil industry over the next four to eight years, hence I welcome the presence of domestic and foreign investors in the industry."

Iran and Venezuela have struck a deal to swap heavy Venezuelan crude for Iranian condensate, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the deal.although they could be extended.amid US sanctions that, among other problems, have cut off the country's access to the light oil that is used to blend with its superheavy to make it exportable.The diluted Venezuela crude will also likely go to Asian buyers.According to the US Treasury Department,Despite the sanction noose, Venezuela has been ramping up its oil exports, generating vital revenue. According to a recent Reuters report , the country, which is home to the world's largest oil reserves, exported more than 700,000 bpd of crude in July — the highest daily export rate since February.although the latter is usually only a stop along Venezuelan oil's trip to China. The same report noted thatand another crude upgrader was preparing to restart operations after a year's pause.from both local and foreign sources. Javad Owji, Iran's new oil minister, said during a meeting with executives from China's oil giant Sinopec: