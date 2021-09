© Oday Daibes/APA



Gunfire exchange

Three killed in raid

Killed in Beita

Israeli occupation forces ran over a Palestinian child with a military vehicle after shooting him, a human rights group stated on Monday. Yousef Muhammad Odeh, 15, was among six Palestinians killed in multiple areas in the West Bank in recent days. All but one were killed by Israeli forces during a major arrest operation in different areas of the occupied West Bank on Sunday.The military targeted Hamas "military infrastructure" in the Ramallah and Jenin areas "after intelligence showed the group was planning to carry out attacks in Israel," according to the Tel Aviv daily Haaretz.andIsraeli forces launched their arrest operation late Saturday in the city of Jenin and nearby Kafr Dan in the northern occupied West Bank where two Palestinians were arrested without any exchange of fire, according to The Times of Israel.Soldiers then surrounded a house in Burqin village, where a wounded Palestinian was arrested following a firefight.Shortly after, Burqin was the scene of another gunfight during whichAn Israeli soldier and an officer were injured by friendly fire during the raid, according to Haaretz.Odeh arrived at the scene at the same time during the early morning hours that a Palestinian shot at invading Israeli soldiers near the entrance of the town on Sunday morning, eyewitnesses told Defense for Children International Palestine. The Palestinian gunman, who was injured in the leg by Israeli soldiers, dropped his weapon and fled.DCIP said.Soldiers then evacuated Odeh's body, which has not been transferred to his family for burial, according to the rights group.Three Palestinians were killed by the Yamam unit of Israel's Border Police in another gunfight in the village of Beit Anan in the Jerusalem governorate in the occupied West Bank.They were from the nearby village of Biddu.the Tel Aviv daily Haaretz reported. No Israeli soldiers were injured, the military told media. Badwan worked at the Palestinian Museum, which closed its building in Birzeit, near Ramallah, on Sunday in mourning."We remember Zakaria for his cheerful face and kind manners," the museum stated.A Hamas media spokesperson pointed to The spokesperson said the meetings "encouraged the occupation once again to pursue the resistance, kill its rebellious youth and commit more crimes against our people."Meanwhile,a village near the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Khabisa, father to an infant, died of his wounds hours later.Khabisa was wounded by Israeli army fire during a demonstration in Beita two weeks earlier.Israeli forces have killed several Palestinians in the village this year, including two children who were friends . Beita residents are protesting the building of a colonial settlement on a hill belonging to Palestinian villages.Israel has previously evacuated Evyatar but is permitting structures there to remain following an agreement made with settlers.