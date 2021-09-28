Rain and snow are falling across Idaho Tuesday morning. The snow-cams at local ski resorts are showing anywhere from a half-inch. Snow levels have been hovering around 6,000 feet and additional light snow showers are expected into the afternoon.In the Treasure Valley, scattered showers are possible before noon with the majority of moisture already having moved through the region. Many valley locations are reporting around a tenth of an inch of rain. Moisture will clear out this afternoon and mostly sunny skies are expected to return, winds will be breezy with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60's this afternoon, roughly 15 degrees cooler than normal.Dry weather will return on Wednesday for all areas with patchy fog possible in the morning. Highs will remain in the 60's Wednesday with gradually warming temperatures into the weekend. Right now, the weekend looks nice and sunny with highs in the mid-70's.