Earth Changes
Cyclone Gulab slams coastal cities of India with heavy rain, thunder and lightning
NEWS9 live
Mon, 27 Sep 2021 18:53 UTC
- UK on brink of joining EU Covid vaccine passport scheme
- Russiagate, more like Watergate
- Physicians' Declaration, Global COVID Summit, Rome, Italy
- Putin-Lukashenko summit: NATO expansion into Ukraine would 'cross red lines' and force Russia and Belarus to act
- Russia to commission 15 new nuclear power units by 2035, Rosatom says
- 'Liberal's hero' Liz Cheney corrects Lesley Stahl: Says waterboarding is 'not torture' in CBS interview
- Scholz: Voters want Germany's election winner SPD to seek coalition with Greens & FDP, not Merkel's bloc
- An American Horror Story
- Costco limits purchases of toilet paper, paper towels and bottled water amid inflation, supply-chain issues
- Russia now in 'negotiations' to recognize foreign Covid-19 vaccines
- Cyber Ninjas on Arizona election: "Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable."
- Tropical Storm Dianmu brings flooding to north and central regions of Thailand - almost 8 inches of rain in a day
- Serbia's president blasts world's 'thunderous silence' over 'occupation' of northern Kosovo as tensions in breakaway region soar
- Jackboots: Police in Australia turn up on doorsteps to question private citizens over social media posts
- Cyclone Gulab slams coastal cities of India with heavy rain, thunder and lightning
- Radiation therapy reprograms heart muscle cells
- Federal, state officials launch investigation after 6th rare monk seal found dead on Molokai, Hawaii
- DNA studies traces the origin and legacy of the Etruscans
- TX Gov. Abbott vows to hire Border Patrol agents punished by Biden administration
- Everything is Connected
- 2020 Election Improper Governmental Operations Report - Presented to Arizona senate and will be submitted to attorney general
- Harry & Meghan, Lizzo and more raise voices for vaccine equity at Global Citizen Live
- High school students accused of planning attack on Columbine anniversary
- 'Living in a parallel universe': Australian PM boasts of Aussies' love of freedom to UN as police crackdown continues at home
- COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers
- China suffering power shortages, limits factories working hours, situation expected to worsen entering winter
- Team of top scientists researching Covid origins disbanded amid controversy and conflicts of interest
- Norway removes lockdown restrictions, "we can now live as normal" declares PM
- Black Lives Matter leader: Vaccine mandates are 'racist,' vows 'uprising'
- 'Oh, F*** Them': Tucker Carlson reacts to ADL calls to fire him
- NYC judge blocks school vaccine mandate as deadline looms, but city confident it 'will be upheld'
- Newsom signs bill replacing the word 'alien' in California legal code
- Skyway robbery: US government seizing billions in cash from air travelers without ever filing a criminal charge
- DNA studies traces the origin and legacy of the Etruscans
- 'Ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics discovered in Turkey
- Bull geoglyph twice as old as Nazca Lines (Peru), predates Uffington Horse (UK) found near Siberia's 'Sacred Sea'
- Etruscans were locals not migrants, contradicting claims by Herodotus, genetic analysis reveals
- DNA analysis sheds light on the 'Segorbe Giant' of medieval Spain
- The Great Reset: How a 'Managerial Revolution' was plotted 80 years ago by a Trotskyist-turned-CIA neocon
- Declassified files expose America's double dealing with revolutionary Iran from day one
- Earliest evidence of human activity found in the Americas
- Stone Age humans used personal ornaments to communicate about themselves
- Earliest modern humans in Europe may have experienced much colder climates than previously thought
- Thousands of years of long-distance trade links shaped Siberian dogs
- Human species you may not know about
- Ancient Tunguska sized airburst demolished city in Jordan Valley
- Ancient sculptures in Saudi Arabia are older than the pyramids and Stonehenge
- Ancient DNA rewrites early Japanese history
- Whale hunting and 'magic mushroom people' seen on 2,000 year old, northernmost petroglyphs in Eurasia
- China's mysterious Sanxingdui ruins reveal more stunning relics
- 900-year-old cosmic mystery surrounding Chinese supernova of 1181AD solved
- Roman port discovered underwater off north-eastern Crete
- Bone tools used to produce clothing in Morocco 120,000 years ago says study
- Radiation therapy reprograms heart muscle cells
- Nearly all of evolution is best explained by engineering
- Three record-breaking quakes detected on Mars, and they're fascinating
- Covid-19 appeared in the US before Wuhan, Chinese scientists claim in new research paper
- Winged microchip is smallest-ever human-made flying structure
- New way to solve the 'hardest of the hard' computer problems
- Study confirms that it was a giant meteorite impact that caused massive extinction in the late Cretaceous
- Ironic: The role of variants in driving Covid surges is good news for sceptics
- The 'pandemic' has ended for much of India - how did they do it? Ivermectin
- Satellite photo reveals wreckage of $2 BILLION US B-2 Stealth bomber, landing gear gave way after emergency landing - reports
- Bootstrapping geometric 'theory space'
- Paradoxes in the reporting of Covid19 vaccine effectiveness
- Ioannidis on the politicization of science
- Unique quantum physical effect demonstrated in Russian lab
- Potty-training cows - The MooLoo holds great pootential for reducing carbon emissions
- Magnet powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier arrives in France as part of nuclear fusion project
- Impact flash on Jupiter captured on video by amateur astronomers
- Could Earth's magnetic field be reversing due to remains of ancient planetary collision embedded in the deep mantle?
- "Dog-bone" asteroid Kleopatra captured in best images yet by ESO
- Spectacular valleys and cliffs hidden beneath the North Sea revealed in new imaging study
- Tropical Storm Dianmu brings flooding to north and central regions of Thailand - almost 8 inches of rain in a day
- Cyclone Gulab slams coastal cities of India with heavy rain, thunder and lightning
- Federal, state officials launch investigation after 6th rare monk seal found dead on Molokai, Hawaii
- River otter attacks baffle authorities in Anchorage, Alaska
- Dramatic flash flood kills 1, sweeps away 2 others in Cebu, Philippines
- Heavy snowfall in Kemerovo, Russia
- Heavy rains and floods in Henan, China - affects nearly 300,000 (UPDATE))
- Best of the Web: Great Barrier Reef experiencing 'record high' levels of coral coverage
- Heavy sand storm engulfs Kuwait
- Tour guide dies in elephant attack at game reserve in South Africa
- Three killed by lightning strike in Chhattisgarh, India
- Lightning strikes kill 5 people and over 80 animals in Pakistan
- Multiple earthquakes strike Crete, damaging old buildings and killing one man
- Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies
- Late snow falls on low-lying parts of Tasmania, Australia
- Heavy rains flood roads in Russia's Dagestan
- Watch: Temple elephant goes berserk, throws off mahout sitting on top in Kerala, India
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Uganda
- Gigantic Jet plasma with fireballs near the Virgin Islands
- Early heavy snowfall in parts of Anchorage, Alaska causes outages - up to 13 inches of snow
- Meteor fireball seen over British Columbia and Washington on September 25th
- Meteor fireball seen over Gemany on September 26th
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and 3 other states
- NASA says 'boom' and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai, China
- Very bright meteor fireball falls in Spain (Sept. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Czech Republic
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Food myths busted: dairy, salt and steak may be good for you after all
- Sandpaper throat: Sufferers describe non-Covid infection as 'worst cold ever'
- UK health officials recommend adding fluoride to water supply, dismiss cancer fears as 'exaggerated'
- Vaccine effectiveness drops further in the over-40s, to as low as minus 53%, new PHE report shows - and that's a fact
- Reflections on the Covid mania
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- A tenth of prescription medicines given out by GPs unnecessary, finds review
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Australian Medical Fascism: Coming Soon to Your Country
- Best of the Web: Did Pfizer conduct an experiment on an entire country?
- FDA meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots, as company releases stats showing major decline in vaccine efficacy
- More than half of people with long Covid might NOT have 'long Covid' after all
- Call for investigation of menstrual changes after Covid jabs
- As expected from a flu: World Health Organisation reports drop in new coronavirus infections
- Pfizer says Israel data shows third Covid shot restores protection from infection to 95% as it makes case to FDA for boosters
- Flashback: Down the memory hole: NIH paper says lasting immunity found after recovery from COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
- Drugs that mimic effects of tobacco smoke reduce SARS-CoV-2's ability to enter cells, supports multiple studies showing lower cases of coronavirus amongst smokers
- Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
Quote of the Day
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
I hate to do this, but all you Aussie ones, I'm gone tell you the truth. You have made an attempt to stop the common cold. You have done it via...
The eyes do not lie. One was brilliant due to his contract with the devil GAOTU, the other a grand representation of the mind of a fallen Rome, or...
Exactly the same Faustian Bargain is being offered by Comrade Ardern here in NZ. Trouble is, there is no further plan, no "what happens next", and...
winters and summers come and go and the downfall of earth is constantly wrongly predicted. summer is here; [Link] +1
He's bloody moron and West's stooge. He was kissing frau Merkel's ass only a few weeks ago.