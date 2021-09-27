Everything is Connected

Take Episode 05, for example. Entitled "The Wheel of Fortune," it spins a narrative web connecting ancient Arab astronomers to the invention of the water clock alarm to the development of crucible steel to the assembly line revolution and then concludes with an existential question: if none of the products in our pocket are handmade, who are we?
Don't feel bad if that episode description leaves you confused, disoriented and feeling that you are on the verge of (but have not yet quite achieved) epiphany. That is, as near as I can tell, the point of the show.
But as entertaining as the Connections program makes these types of relationships appear, there's a darker side to the exploration of these historical narrative threads. Personally, I often encounter connections of this sort during the course of my research, but, far from a fun intellectual exercise in dot connecting, they tend to reveal dark truths about the problems we're facing. Do you want to see a wild example?
As you should know by now (and don't worry if you don't because you will shortly!), it was Ramzi Yousef — a mysterious (and allegedly CIA-connected) terrorist superstar who is, we are told, the nephew of "9/11 mastermind" Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — who built the bomb used in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and drove it to the parking garage on that fateful morning. There are many, many serious problems with the official story of that event (again, more on which shortly!), but, according to that story, Yousef fled the US before even becoming a suspect in the bombing investigation. This terrorist extraordinaire supposedly managed to hop from country to country, plotting assassinations and bombings in Pakistan, Thailand and Iran before ending up in the Philippines, where he was finally apprehended and turned over to the FBI. . . .
. . . But not before he allegedly met with OKC co-conspirator Terry Nichols, who, it has been claimed, he instructed in the art of bomb-making. But the strange WTC 1993/OKC connection doesn't end there. After being convicted for the World Trade Center bombing, Yousef was sent to the Administrative Maximum U.S. Penitentiary in Florence, Colorado, where he not only met but befriended convicted OKC bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Crazy connection, huh? Well, let's add to that story this little nugget: So-called 9/11 hijackers Mohammed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi and so-called "20th hijacker" Zacarias Moussaoui allegedly stayed at the same Oklahoma City motel where Timothy McVeigh and a bunch of Iraqis stayed when McVeigh was preparing the OKC bombing.
Now, all of these WTC/OKC connections have a relatively simple explanation: they are all part of the same story that was being planted in the media (and the public consciousness) to suggest that all three incidents — WTC 1993, the OKC bombing and 9/11 — were connected and that they were all, ultimately, the work of Islamic terrorism. This is all hooey, of course, but the discovery of these connections serve as something of a glitch in the matrix for dedicated researchers, a glitch that shows how a narrative can be implanted in various media stories over the years ("Iraq and Al Qaeda did OKC!") and then abandoned when it is convenient for the powers-that-shouldn't-be to do so.
But while the WTC/OKC connection seems like an interesting intellectual exercise, over the past 18 months we have all witnessed a much more disturbing example of how different events can combine to form a single narrative tapestry. Like a jigsaw puzzle slotting into place, nearly every aspect of the New World Order agenda that I have been covering in my work for the last 14 years — medical martial law, genetic modfication, transhumanism, the ID control grid, the cashless society, the climate hoax and sustainable development, etc. — are coming together in the context of the scamdemic. Every piece seems to fit together with every other piece so perfectly that — once the full picture is seen — it is impossible to think that this is not part of a coordinated agenda for the enslavement of humanity.
My first moment of realization that the scamdemic was not just "the next 9/11" but actually the fulfillment of this dark agenda occurred last March while watching TruthStreamMedia's video on how "We're Living in 12 Monkeys." What struck me most about this video was not that it presented any information that I wasn't already familiar with, but precisely that nothing they talked about was in any way new to me. The way that medical martial law could be used to tie our lives into a digital identity that would be connected to our digital payments and a (strings-attached) "universal" basic income was nothing novel to those of us who have been paying attention to these issues for the past decade or two.
But, in a way, that's precisely what's so deeply upsetting about these connections. Whereas the average person (who has not been paying attention to these events) will see each of these pieces of the puzzle as a separate and logically necessary development — "Of course we need vaccines for this deadly disease," "Of course we need to track who has received the vaccine," "Of course we need a digital currency," "Of course our participation in society should be tied to our vaccination status," etc., etc., etc. — those who understand that there is an end goal for all of these seemingly disparate moves will look at them with horror.
The linkages between the various aspects of the globalist agenda struck me afresh when I began putting together my documentary on Who Is Bill Gates? Once again, I knew of all of the individual puzzle pieces in that documentary — Gates' warnings of bioweapons and pandemics, his "Decade of Vaccines," his involvement in the Indian demonetization debacle and his pimping of digital currencies, his promotion of biometric identification schemes, his involvement in GMO technology, his investments in Monsanto and similar companies, his interest in birth control and eugenics — but to see all of those pieces fall into place as the scamdemic hit was something else entirely. It was the moment of realizing that these were not different agendas at all, but all different aspects of the same agenda.
To some extent, my work over the past 18 months has been an attempt to articulate these connections:
- the connection between the Homeland Security apparatus and the biosecurity state;
- the connection between the scamdemic and the coming central bank digital currencies;
- the connection between the vaccine passports and the digital ID grid;
- the connection between the new "vaccine" technologies and the transhumanist agenda;
- the connection between COVID and climate change.
We don't have to theorize about these connections, either. They are now being openly admitted. Just marvel at the surprisingly frank report from The Economist on "Why coronavirus will accelerate the fourth Industrial Revolution," which was published way back in April of 2020, just months into the COVID World Order roll out.
After noting how the "profound pressures that individuals, organizations and societies face in this crisis are accelerating the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), blurring the boundaries between the physical, digital and biological worlds," the report goes on to discuss the incredible "opportunity" that the scamdemic represents to those pushing the climate hoax and sustainable development scam:
A critical choice that humans will have to make is how to re-engage with a natural world that has been better off as a result of the pandemic. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was 'striking to disrupt the system.' The pandemic has done just that and is revealing what it means — and what it costs — to dramatically drop carbon emissions. Passing one of our climate's 'tipping points' could involve costs that are orders of magnitude higher.Yes, not only does the scamdemic neatly connect the "4IR" transhuman agenda to the new biosecurity state, it then also provides a convenient justification for the carbon ration eugenics scheme that the self-appointed global elitists have been attempting to introduce into the public consciousness for years now.
From the perspective of the tyrants, it all makes perfect sense. After all, as we've already been told, climate change leads to pandemics, but pandemic lockdowns are good for the environment. So the fact that the vaxx passport (which, tellingly, is also referred to as a "green" pass in the EU) will seamlessly transition into a carbon ration card should hardly be surprising. Of course, in order for such a card to work, the "authorities" will need to be able to monitor both your travel and your transactions (to add up your carbon footprint, of course), so it only makes sense that it will eventually be tied in to your new government-issued identity and serve as the wallet for your central-bank issued CBDC currency, doesn't it?
See? A perfect web of connection.
Dutch political analyst Eva Vlaardingerbroek, commenting on the introduction this weekend of a vaxx passport / QR system in the Netherlands, connects these dots perfectly succinctly.
Frustratingly, only a very limited number of people in the West see what is really at stake here. Most fail to see that, once these Q.R. systems are enforced and people have become accustomed to them, these systems can be used for a variety of other purposes as well. It is most likely not a coincidence that a couple of weeks ago, suddenly, a nationwide poll was conducted to enquire how the Dutch viewed the possibility of a 'personal carbon credit' system. Nevertheless, a large majority seems to believe — or want to believe — that all of this is for the common good, or that it is at least all temporary and won't 'get that far.Thus we arrive at the same problem that we often arrive at in this research. We know the problem. Those who have been studying these narrative threads — following the research and collecting data about these agenda items for years — are able to see the true nature of what we're facing: an all-encompassing plan for control of the planet and, ultimately, of humanity itself.
But the average person who has not been engaged in this research — whether because of a lack of time, or a lack of interest, or a fear of being labeled a "conspiracy theorist" or "domestic extremist" — does not see the bigger picture. And because of that, they do not even understand that there is an agenda at play, let alone an agenda that is so dark.
As James Evan Pilato observed in the latest edition of New World Next Week, we are often challenged by our uneducated brethren to summarize our decades of research within the space of a couple of minutes . . . and even then, any information that comes from a source that the person doesn't like is immediately dismissed, along with the entire line of argumentation surrounding that information.
It's a trap, of course: the person asking for this information is not seriously looking for us to provide it to them, but to provide them with an excuse for dismissing our argument. It is difficult for researchers not to get discouraged at the seemingly futile nature of this task, like Sisyphus watching the rock rolling down the hill for the millionth time.
But still, more people are discovering the truth about this agenda every day. I know this from the feedback I am receiving on a daily basis, and the fact that my audience has greatly increased over the past 18 months. As the undeniable nature of the Great Reset and its associated changes sweep over the planet, it is becoming more and more difficult for those who have actively avoided this information to avoid it any longer.
Still, the task remains: we must put the pieces of this jigsaw together in a way that the average person will be able to see it before they are lulled back to sleep by the relentless propaganda industry that continues to hold sway over the minds of so many.
This is where the talents of a communicator who can tickle his audience's imagination and stir their curiosity — providing them with just enough information to give them a sense of the big picture, but not so much information that they lose the plot entirely — would come in extremely handy. Where's James Burke when you need him?
In the meantime, I'll roll the rock up the hill once more. Maybe next time. . . .