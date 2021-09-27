Representative image of a lighting strike.
© Petr Hykš
Representative image of a lighting strike.
Lightning killed a man and two minors and injured two others on Sunday in a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said.

The incident took place when the five from the same family were sowing potatoes in Duppi village, said Rajpur Station House Officer Akhilesh Singh.

As it began to rain, they took shelter under a tree. Suddenly, lightning struck, killing Shivlal Gond, Vinod (1) and Kajal (10). Rajpal and Shubham were injured.