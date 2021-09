© AFP



The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan , a witness said on Saturday, in a gruesome display that signalled a return to some of the group's methods of the past.Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, said thatSeddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square thatZiaulhaq Jalali, a Taliban-appointed district police chief in Herat, said later thatHe said a Taliban fighter and a civilian were wounded by the kidnappers but "the four [kidnappers] were killed in crossfire."Mullah NooruddinSince the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15 and seized control of the country, Afghans and the world have been watching to see whether they will recreate their harsh rule of the late 1990s.The group's leaders remain entrenched in a deeply conservative, hard-line world view, even if they are embracing technological changes, like video and mobile phones.Also on Saturday, a Taliban official saidprovince wounding at least one person.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.