"HNA Group and its member enterprises are operating in a stable and orderly manner. The [company's] bankruptcy restructuring is going smoothly and its production and operations have not been affected."

"HNA's bankruptcy restructuring is at its last stages. Each business unit must review the hard lessons learned from its past 28 years of development. We must understand that it was the party and the nation that has given HNA the chance to be reborn, and follow the instructions of the party."

days after one of the country's largest private conglomerates was broken down into four separate businesses following its bankruptcy restructuring.the group said in a statement in its official WeChat account.The detentions bring the curtains down on HNA, built on the foundations of China's most successful private carrier Hainan Airlines.With a handful of aircraft, the carrier - with an early investment from the American financier George Soros - quickly built a business flying holiday makers and Russian tourists from China's frigid north to the country's sole tropical island, long regarded as "China's Hawaii" for its beaches, azure waters and holiday resorts.Much of the growth, fueled by bank borrowings, took place after 2010 when Chen set the goal for HNA to make it among the Fortune 100 companies, ranked by assets.according to Gu Gang, executive chairman and the head of the working committee responsible for untangling the group's businesses.After a meeting with 2,700 key officials of the group who took part in person or via video link, Gu said they must strengthen their cohesion and follow guidance from the Communist Party. He was quoted in a company statement saying:Chen was still listed on HNA's website as chairman and Tan as CEO on Friday evening. The company's statement did not specify the crimes committed by the two executives.Under HNA's restructuring,in aviation, airport, financial and commercial, according to a restructuring blueprint unveiled over the weekend.Hainan Airlines will receive a strategic investment from Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial, a conglomerate with business in the carbon, steel and pharmaceutical sectors.HNA raised eyebrows in Hong Kong for overpaying for land in late 2016 and early 2017.breaking records along the way, to build waterfront luxury flats.After falling into financial difficulties, it was forced to sell them all. It made a gain of HK$2.54 billion on the first three, but suffered a HK$740 million loss on the last plot.It was also served a couple of lawsuits in April and May this year over alleged non-payments.hat were placed under scrutiny for their debt-fueled asset acquisitions, along with Anbang Group, CEFC Group and Dalian Wanda Group.Anbang was nationalised in February 2018 and its former chairman Wu Xiaohui was sentenced to 18 years in jail for fraud and embezzlement. The insurance company, since renamed Dajia, is seeking investors to take it over from the government.