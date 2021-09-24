Erciyes Mountain, which is the symbol of Kayseri with its 3 thousand 917 meters high peak that pierces the clouds, turned white after the falling snow.While the operators are waiting excitedly to open the ski season in Erciyes, Kayseri Erciyes A.Ş., which was founded by Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, announced that she was wearing the white wedding dress of Erciyes Mountain with the falling snow, and in the last post made on its official social media account, "Are our ski teams ready? " it was said.Erciyes Mountain, which is the symbol of Kayseri, is seen as one of the important winter centers of Turkey with 34 ski tracks and 19 mechanical facilities in the field of mountaineering and winter sports. is located.For the Erciyes Ski Center, which has an important place in the winter tourism sector in the world, Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality continues its efforts to become a center of sports for 12 months with a high-altitude camp center, dozens of festivals, sports events and highland tourism as well as winter tourism.