Earth Changes
Mount Erciyes in Turkey turns white after early snowfall
Railly News
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 18:31 UTC
While the operators are waiting excitedly to open the ski season in Erciyes, Kayseri Erciyes A.Ş., which was founded by Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, announced that she was wearing the white wedding dress of Erciyes Mountain with the falling snow, and in the last post made on its official social media account, "Are our ski teams ready? " it was said.
Erciyes Mountain, which is the symbol of Kayseri, is seen as one of the important winter centers of Turkey with 34 ski tracks and 19 mechanical facilities in the field of mountaineering and winter sports. is located.
For the Erciyes Ski Center, which has an important place in the winter tourism sector in the world, Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality continues its efforts to become a center of sports for 12 months with a high-altitude camp center, dozens of festivals, sports events and highland tourism as well as winter tourism.
- Reflections on the Covid mania
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- A tenth of prescription medicines given out by GPs unnecessary, finds review
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Australian Medical Fascism: Coming Soon to Your Country
- Best of the Web: Did Pfizer conduct an experiment on an entire country?
- FDA meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots, as company releases stats showing major decline in vaccine efficacy
- More than half of people with long Covid might NOT have 'long Covid' after all
- Call for investigation of menstrual changes after Covid jabs
- As expected from a flu: World Health Organisation reports drop in new coronavirus infections
- Pfizer says Israel data shows third Covid shot restores protection from infection to 95% as it makes case to FDA for boosters
- Flashback: Down the memory hole: NIH paper says lasting immunity found after recovery from COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
- Drugs that mimic effects of tobacco smoke reduce SARS-CoV-2's ability to enter cells, supports multiple studies showing lower cases of coronavirus amongst smokers
- Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
Quote of the Day
[When conducting political campaigns] one has to be insincere and promise something which you cannot fulfill. So you either have to be a fool who does not understand what you are promising, or deliberately be lying.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
One of the reasons WHY they killed off elderly people during the Coronavirus lockdowns in western countries with strong social welfare programs is...
A DIRE WARNING FROM JOHN O'LOONEY [Link]
This is such a fantastic explainer, corroborated by Annie Jacobson's books on the CIA and Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States.
Further proof which religion the free masons pertain to.
If we had "time" I was musing on such recently, considering how there must be people who are "awake" and want to educate themselves more and be...