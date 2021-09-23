© Petr Hykš



Two girls from Dum Dum died after being electrocuted while in a separate incident two fishermen from Mahishadal died after being struck by lightning when they went to Rupnarayan river.The two girls have been identified as Shreya Banik (12) and Anushka Nandi (13) touched an electric pole at the Bandhabnagar area of Dum Dum when they were playing there. Both of them were declared brought dead at RG Kar Medical College.Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for some of the south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. "An orange alert has been issued in some of the south Bengal districts which will bring more rainfall. Another low pressure trough is expected to form over east central Bay of Bengal on Saturday which may further bring rainfall in different parts of the state in the next week as well. The low pressure will advance towards west to north west and finally reach the Odisha coast. As a result all the south Bengal districts will receive it in the next week as well," a weather official said.