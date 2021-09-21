© Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A UK judge has ruled that calling women "birds" is "plainly sexist," andin a landmark discrimination case.The ruling came following a tribunal brought by a Barclays investment bankerAnna Anca Lacatus said her boss, James Kinghorn, continued to refer to her as a "bird" despite requesting that he stop and warning that the term was making her feel uncomfortable, the hearing at the East London Employment Tribunals Service was told.Mr Kinghorn still defended his use of the word as "lighthearted", but judge John Crosfill ruled against him statingMs Lacatus is set to receive compensation following the ruling.Ms Lacatus worked as a £46,000-a-year analyst with Barclays, her first job in investment banking since completing an investments and finance master's degree at Queen Mary University in London.In a statement, she said her boss Mr Kinghorn referred to a female employee as a "bird" in February 2018.Ms Lacatus said that she immediately confronted him about his use of the phrase,. Mr Kinghorn told her she should not report him to HR over his use of the term, she said.At the tribunal,Judge John Crosfill said: "The use of the phrase 'bird' waswhichcaused offence."We accept that when this was pointed out to [Mr Kinghorn],and stopped trying to be funny. We find that it is likely that it took some time before Ms Lacatus was sufficiently blunt that the message hit home."The language is plainly sexist (whether misplaced irony or not)."The tribunal also ruled that Ms Lacatus would have been reluctant to speak about her boss's language at the time out of fear of the damage it could do to her career.Ms Lacatus also won her claim that Barclays had failed to accommodate her request for adjusted working hours because of her endometriosis and anxiety.Ms Lacatus was often expected to work past 7pm, averaging between 40 and 48 hours a week.Judge Crosfill said: "As her illness progressed, Ms Lacatus became progressively more exhausted."We accept that working as hard as the team did was tough on everybody but doing so whilst coping with endometriosis and stress and anxiety would make it much harder.""Being required to work for the long hours placed [Ms Lacatus] at a substantial disadvantage compared to others without a disability."Ms Lacatus was signed off in January 2019 and was later made redundant by the bank. A hearing to decide compensation will take place at a later date.