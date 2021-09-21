© (L) Screenshot social media; (R) Sputnik / Alexey Romanov

Six people have been confirmed dead, with, after a shooting on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm.Terrified students were filmed escaping through windows.The incident happened on Monday morning at19 of the injured have received gunshot wounds, according to the Russian Ministry of Health, which published the figure of six deaths. Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia had reported eight fatalities.Images published online, apparently taken at the scene, showed a rush to escape through the windows.Another video taken from inside the building appears to showas horrified onlookers express their shock.The crisis ended with the perpetrator apprehended, the university and the police reported. According to some media, he was injured by the police.Law enforcement officials said the shooterwhere the attacks happened. Earlier unconfirmed reports identified him as an 18-year-old lone-wolf attacker named Timur Bekmansurov, who allegedly left a note describing his motives on social media.