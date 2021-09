© SOPA Images via Getty Images

24 hour flip flop.The UK government has insisted that vaccine passports will remain an integral tool in fighting the spread of COVIDWell, that didn't take long.During his media rounds yesterday morning, Javid said that vaccine passports represented a "huge intrusion into people's lives," adding, "I am pleased to say that we will not be going ahead."Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said of vaccine passports:Trusting government pronouncements on vaccine passports is a fool's game.As we previously highlighted , vaccine passports will put nightclubs out of business because they operate at a net profit margin of 15 per cent, while one third of under 40's in the UK haven't had a single dose of the vaccine.Boris Johnson will also signal that he won't hesitate to re-introduce mask mandates in winter if cases numbers significantly increase, which they are sure to do given that the UK counts 'COVID deaths' as any that occurred within a 28 day COVID diagnosis no matter what the cause of the death.As we have repeatedly highlighted, vaccine passports represent a digital ID, which represents the implementation of an onerous social credit score system in the west.