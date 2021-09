Social media speculation, especially in India, suggested he was mortally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.The Taliban co-founder and now deputy prime minister of Afghanistan released an audio statement on Monday saying he was alive and well after news of his supposed demise went viral on social media.Social media has been in a frenzy over the speculation - particularly in India, where rumours swirled that he had been mortally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.It was not possible to authenticate the message, but it was posted on official Taliban sites - including that of the spokesman of the political office of the new government.The Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada , was also rumoured to have died for several years before the group's spokesman said he was "present in Kandahar" two weeks after they took power.Chatter in Pakistan and Afghanistan had suggested he had contracted Covid-19 or been killed in a bombing.