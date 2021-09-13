SNOW
The first ice crystals of the season fell in Finnish Lapland on Monday.

Two centimetres of the white stuff covered the village of Näkkälä in Enontekiö, northwest Lapland, on 13 September around 10am.

However, because the flurries weren't recorded before 9am, Yle meteorologist Seija Paasonen said Monday's sprinkling does not officially qualify as the first snow of the winter season.