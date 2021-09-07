A heavy snowfall was registered this Monday, September 6 in some localities of the country.and the consequent paralysis of the circulation of vehicles.The Quito-Papallacta road was one of those affected by the snowfall, from 03:05, and for safety reasons it was closed to traffic, reported ECU-911. The same happened on the Guaranda-Ambato highway.According to the report of the emergency service, several units and relief teams were deployed in order to coordinate traffic control and safety actions and thus avoid any accident.So far, the authorities have not reported people affected by this climatic situation. They recommend driving with caution to avoid accidents.During the next few days several episodes of rains and electrical storms are estimated in various sectors of the country, according to INAMHI, a technical-scientific organization, specialized in Hydrometeorology.(Translated by Google)