Magalluf flooding

Magalluf flooding
Heavy rains fell across the island this morning and the north of Mallorca remains on bad weather alert.

Magalluf´s famous Punta Ballena street was hit hard with shops and bars reporting flood damage.

Eyewitnesses said that the rain-water was ankle high in some areas of Magalluf.

There was flooding in other parts of the island also with the fire brigade having to do with hundreds of calls.