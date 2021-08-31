© AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Western Wall prayers

Standoff with teachers

Ministers of the high-level coronavirus cabinet voted Monday to expand the so-called Green Pass entry limitations to education, health, and social welfare institutions, a government statement said.The expanded rules, approved by a select panel of ministers tasked with forming virus policy, will also apply to workers in all places where customers are required to abide by the Green Pass system and expands on existing restrictions.Ahead of the school year that starts Wednesday, the cabinet also voted to accept a recommendation to ease restrictions in the so-called "Red Cities," where infection rates are high.Under the original government plan, students in red cities — those with a high rate of new cases and a high positivity rate — in grades 8-12 would only study in person if 70 percent of their grade level is fully vaccinated.But officials agreed on Monday to count those who have received a single dose in the tally, making it easier for schools to open in-person learning in high morbidity areas. As of September 30, the model will shift to require that 70% have received two doses.There are currently more than 50 towns and cities currently classified as "red" by the Education Ministry standards, including Rishon Lezion, Ashdod, Netanya, and Rehovot.Ministers also approved a plan for holding the traditional selichot prayers at the Western Wall under COVID restrictions. The prayers, which are said in Jewish communities all over the world, are part of the services leading up to and during the High Holiday period.The cabinet statement noted that a Western Wall rabbinical ruling said it was permissible to take part in online selichot prayers.Officials at the wall would be enforcing the mask mandate and limits and would be handing out information packages encouraging people to take part from home.The cabinet also approved the deployment of Israel police to help ensure crowd control as worshippers depart into Jerusalem's Old City.Current Health Ministry guidelines ban open-air gatherings of more than 5,000 people for mass events like concerts, with celebrations capped at 500 people each. Last year attendance at the selichot prayers was also restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.After reducing daily infections to barely more than a dozen a day in mid-June Israel has experienced a resurgence of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant that has pushed the daily caseload to thousands with 6,576 cases diagnosed on Sunday.To curb the wave of infections the government has introduced restrictions on public gatherings, including enforcing the Green Pass.By including education workers in the Green Pass system and restricting unvaccinated teachers' access to schools, the government may be heading into a confrontation with teachers' unions.Ran Erez, chairman of the Teachers Association, said, Channel 13 reported Sunday.