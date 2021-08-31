© Amrita Anmol/TKP



Three people have died and two have gone missing due to floods and landslides in various parts of the Darchula district.The flooding and landslip that occurred following incessant rain on Sunday night damaged the physical infrastructures as well as caused human casualties in various places of Duhun rural municipality and Mahakali municipality.The flood damaged five shops, two hydropower projects, four suspension bridges and a cement and concrete bridge in the area.at Nijanggad, ward number 3 of the rural municipality. Those missing are Sher Singh Karki and Harak Singh Karki. The flooded Nijanggad rivulet has washed away and damaged an RCC bridge and two suspension bridges on the Darchula-Tinkar road section.