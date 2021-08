© AFP/Gavin FOO



"I was happy to have a chat with them. I just thought it would be a conversation and I could go talk to them on the Monday, but they insisted they had to take me then. I objected to that as it was so late; it was my daughter's fifth birthday. But that's when the nightmare began."

"On July 19, five of them [police] came bursting into my room. I hid in the bathroom and recorded it on my phone. They gave me no choice and dragged me out."

"I'm probably the only person in the history of Singapore who was happy about going to prison. I thought it can't be any worse. But I still had no bed, it was a thin bamboo mat on the floor and itchy blanket."

"I admitted the whole time that it was me not wearing a mask. My defence was based on the law and who has jurisdiction over who. Is it a criminal action or is it a civil regulation breach?"

"I was quite aware of the law and what a crime is, and isn't. But I just assumed that because Singapore was a British colony and the British set up their legal system, they would have some respect for common law. But it turns out they have absolutely zero recognition for the living man or living woman."

"It was a horrible cell with a small grille, no windows, and I wasn't allowed anything - no toilet paper, books or toothbrush. I just had two weeks of staring at a wall in the isolation ward, where the really poorly people with mental problems are.



"This is how they deal with people who challenge their legal system and government, but it's not just in Singapore - I'm sure people in other countries have also been accused of having mental problems if they refuse to comply with the Covid regulations."

"That's not really how justice works, you don't condemn someone to prison before the trial and sweet talk them out of it."

"It was unfortunate but I was standing up for my rights. I don't believe in wearing masks. I stood up for my rights not to wear a mask, which is recognised in every major country apart from Singapore by the sounds of it. My case has highlighted a lot of unfairness in the Singapore legal system."

