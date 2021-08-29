Puppet Masters
Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government - US carries out another strike on vehicle posing 'imminent threat'
South China Morning Post
Sun, 29 Aug 2021 16:53 UTC
Zabihullah Mujahid, the movement's main spokesman, made the comments to Reuters as the US military winds down its mission to evacuate US citizens and vulnerable Afghans and withdraw troops from Kabul airport ahead of the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.
Mujahid condemned an overnight US drone strike against Islamic State militants following Thursday's suicide attack near the airport as a "clear attack on Afghan territory".
But he appealed to the United States and other Western nations to maintain diplomatic relations after their withdrawal, which he expected would be completed "very soon".
There is mounting frustration in Kabul at the severe economic hardship caused by a plummeting currency and rising food prices, with banks still closed two weeks after the fall of the city to the Taliban.
Mujahid said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank.
United Nations officials have warned that Afghanistan faces a humanitarian catastrophe, with large parts of the country suffering from extreme drought conditions.
The economy, shattered after four decades of war, also faces the loss of billions of dollars in foreign aid, following the withdrawal of Western embassies from the country.
Mujahid said the economic problems being experienced would be eased once the new government was in place.
"The fall of afghani against foreign currency is temporary and it is because of the situation that suddenly changed, it will come back to normal once the government system starts functioning," he said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Kabul Airport Atrocity - What Actually Happened?
- Massive fire engulfs high-rise residential building in Milan
- Carney's Green Bonds vs Hamiltonian Greenbacks
- Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons
- Washington war hawk John Bolton calls for pressure on Pakistan amid Afghanistan disaster
- Bolsonaro says he'll be 'arrested, killed or re-elected'
- 'Ultra-vaxxed' Israel sees huge surge in Covid as 'experts' avoid the only logical conclusion
- Sirhan Sirhan, man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy, granted parole
- Viewers react to suddenly-released 'eerily prophetic' CNN interview with ISIS-K commander
- Environmentally conscious Amish farmers reject toxic large-scale solar power projects
- FBI agent tried to profit financially from knowledge of Michigan governor 'kidnapping' plot, defense lawyers claim
- 'I was thrown in jail and a mental institution, then deported from Singapore... for not wearing a Covid-19 mask'
- Switzerland's vaccination centers could be targeted by terrorists, nation's intel agency warns
- Teacher removes American flag from classroom, suggests students pledge allegiance to gay pride flag instead
- Scottish teachers 'guilt-tripped' with white privilege tests instead of learning how to teach
- Opinion polls suggest Russia's pro-Putin party still strong but fading in popularity
- China launches campaign to censor online content that 'bad-mouths' its economy
- 'It's all for your own good'
- Hurricane Ida hits coast of Louisiana with 150 mph winds - 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina hit the state
- Twitter permanently bans science journalist Alex Berenson after viral COVID Tweets
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Kabul Airport Atrocity - What Actually Happened?
- Carney's Green Bonds vs Hamiltonian Greenbacks
- Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons
- Washington war hawk John Bolton calls for pressure on Pakistan amid Afghanistan disaster
- Bolsonaro says he'll be 'arrested, killed or re-elected'
- Terror attacks in Kabul suspiciously on cue... Who gains?
- Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government - US carries out another strike on vehicle posing 'imminent threat'
- US tells Americans to leave Kabul airport 'immediately' due to another 'imminent threat'
- US shot civilians during Kabul airport explosion mayhem, eyewitnesses tell BBC
- Senior government source says Ontario will introduce COVID-19 vaccine passport system
- We are witnessing incompetence on a colossal scale
- US officials deny ever giving Taliban list of evacuees
- Argentina's president charged with breaking quarantine to host party
- Afghanistan: Whatever the future brings, one thing is for sure, Britain and the US should STAY OUT
- Republicans file impeachment articles against Blinken over Afghan disaster, call for Biden's resignation
- Who profits from the Kabul suicide bombing?
- What happens when the technocrats hold all the cards?
- Democrats attack Supreme Court for blocking Biden eviction moratorium
- Trump says Kabul airport explosion wouldn't have happened if he were president
- COVID Noncompliance now labeled top 'Terror Threat'
- Massive fire engulfs high-rise residential building in Milan
- 'Ultra-vaxxed' Israel sees huge surge in Covid as 'experts' avoid the only logical conclusion
- Sirhan Sirhan, man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy, granted parole
- Viewers react to suddenly-released 'eerily prophetic' CNN interview with ISIS-K commander
- Environmentally conscious Amish farmers reject toxic large-scale solar power projects
- FBI agent tried to profit financially from knowledge of Michigan governor 'kidnapping' plot, defense lawyers claim
- 'I was thrown in jail and a mental institution, then deported from Singapore... for not wearing a Covid-19 mask'
- Switzerland's vaccination centers could be targeted by terrorists, nation's intel agency warns
- Teacher removes American flag from classroom, suggests students pledge allegiance to gay pride flag instead
- Scottish teachers 'guilt-tripped' with white privilege tests instead of learning how to teach
- Opinion polls suggest Russia's pro-Putin party still strong but fading in popularity
- China launches campaign to censor online content that 'bad-mouths' its economy
- 'It's all for your own good'
- Twitter permanently bans science journalist Alex Berenson after viral COVID Tweets
- CDC goes woke, demands Americans use 'inclusive language' for their 'health'
- Pandemic's teen mental health crisis in Victoria worse than feared
- Trudeau campaign rally cancelled over safety concerns from angry anti-vaccine protesters
- Best of the Web: mRNA "Vaccines", Eugenics & the Push for Transhumanism
- A tool of control: How health officials weaponize language to manage public perception of COVID vaccines
- Amazon disables ISIS propaganda website using AWS to host content
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- From PSYOP to MindWar
- Gender differences in diets of ancient Romans revealed in new analysis of Pompeii skeletons
- Israel's nukes make US aid illegal
- SOTT Focus: John Pilger: The Great Game of Smashing Nations
- Flashback: The British-American coup that ended Australian independence
- How China's Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989
- August 17, 1970 was a day of tragedy in Omaha, Nebraska
- Lack of meat in diet of 14th-century monks may have caused digestive issues
- Unusual partially mummified body discovered in Pompeii provides 'first clear evidence' Greek language was included in performances
- Archaeologists reveal origins of famous Arthur's Stone monument
- A kingpin, the mob, and a murder: The deeper mystery behind the Arthur Shapiro homicide
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- The Great Keynesian Coup of August 1971: Fifty years later
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Downfall of civilization triggers
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Evidence for earthquake 2,800 years ago also mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- Grand Canyon is missing billions of years' worth of rocks
- Scientists challenge UN, publish findings that the sun - not CO2 - behind 'global warming'
- Child play: A children's puzzle has helped unlock the secrets of magnetism
- 7,200 year old remains found in Indonesia belong to a vanished human lineage
- C-class solar flare causes "solar tsunami", may impact Earth August 30th
- Physicists make laser beams visible in vacuum
- Newly discovered asteroid 2021 PH27 orbits the Sun in just 113 days
- Psychologist Dan Ariely retracts honesty study based on fake data
- The science of ants' underground cities
- Genetic patterns offer clues to evolution of homosexuality
- Australia's search for 'dark matter' deep in an old gold mine
- The Threat of an Ice Age is Real
- Disintegrating comet was seen by ancient civilisations
- Tesla to build humanoid robots to help owners with 'dangerous & repetitive tasks'
- Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream identified
- Unprecedented study of single woolly mammoth shows where it roamed from birth to death 17,000 years ago
- In mainstream journal, ID theorists explore "waiting times" for coordinated mutations
- Boston Dynamics drops new video of 5-foot atlas humanoid robot
- Earth's inner core is growing lopsided
- Indigenous Filipino group has highest known Denisovan ancestry
- Hurricane Ida hits coast of Louisiana with 150 mph winds - 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina hit the state
- Sharp uptick in Arctic Sea ice: Extent on course to be the highest in 15 years
- Flood situation deteriorates in Assam, India with over 225,000 people affected
- Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico's southwestern coast
- 'It lasted about 10-15 minutes': Waterspout filmed off Gulf Shores, Alabama
- 11 killed in landslide in Mandalay Region, Myanmar (Burma)
- New Orleans evacuates as Hurricane Ida expected to strengthen to Category 4 with 140 mph winds
- Tropical Storm Ida gains strength as Hurricane, causes flooding in Jamaica and Cuba
- Flooding in Pattaya, Thailand over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
- Yes, tornado counts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are abnormally high in 2021
- Hailstorm in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain affected more than 6,000 hectares of crops
- Severe hailstorm hits Curitiba, Brazil leaving streets covered with ice
- Rare snowfall in August blankets Chilean desert
- August snowfall hits province of southwest China
- Waterspout filmed off Cebu, Philippines
- Waterspout churns off Galveston, Texas
- Waterspout looms near Louisiana coast as tropical system develops
- Severe hailstorm hits the city of Daqing, China - Crops damaged, large hailstones smash cars
- 144,000 lightning bolts hit southeast Europe in 24 hours - One person struck and killed in Sofia, Bulgaria
- Cambodia - One killed in Sihanoukville flash floods - Almost 11 inches of rain during an evening
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball over seen Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and surrounding states
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- Meteor fireball in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
- UK: Diabetes drug batch recalled over toxic contamination with potential cancer-causing substance
- Best of the Web: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- The unmistakable ivermectin miracle in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
- The Covid vaccines may affect periods. Are we allowed to talk about this?
- Mercola: The lies behind the 'pandemic of unvaxxed'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Autopsies Reveal Death by Vaccine; Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among PhDs
- Health destroying Pfizer/Moderna jabs
- Heart Inflammation after COVID vaccines more common than CDC claims, new research shows
- Ivory Coast declares Ebola outbreak after 1st case in 25 years reported
- Federal lawsuit seeks immediate halt of COVID vaccines, cites whistleblower testimony claiming CDC is under-counting vaccine deaths
- 7-year-old boy dies after contracting rare brain-eating parasite at California lake
- Are COVID shots fueling more dangerous mutations?
- CDC investigates 2 deaths, 2 illnesses from rare bacterial disease
- Mayo Clinic touts (not published or even peer-reviewed) study that says COVID breakthrough risk may be 'much lower' with Moderna than Pfizer
- The most vaccine-hesitant group of all? PhDs
- Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
- If you study hundreds of bat viruses at biosafety level 2, "your luck may eventually run out", says Coronavirus expert
- Assembling Covid jigsaw pieces into a complete pandemic picture
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Patents Show Covid Was Manmade | The Digital Technocracy is Here
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
Quote of the Day
The very reason for the First Amendment is to make the people of this country free to think, speak, write and worship as they wish, not as the Government commands.
Recent Comments
If you test positive for Covid, what version do you have, the common cold or one of the made up variants? If you tested positive for covid, were...
Is there ANYONE here who believes the official NIST report on WTC-7? Speak up if so. There was also a huge fire in another large residential...
Looks like a feminist to me. Never really understood Americans need to place their flag on everything. Literally everything lol. Oh yeah, wasn't...
Meanwhile.., those people with shots in their arms continue to produce spike proteins in the billions, more and more every day! What will happen?...
I haven't been north of the border for a few years but I do remember not seeing many non whites.
Comment: A day after this statement, the U.S. launched another drone strike destroying what the military called a car bomb posing an 'imminent threat' - allegedly the vehicle contained 'multiple suicide bombers'.
A destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying "multiple suicide bombers" from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said.