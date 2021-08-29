A fallen tree and electricity pole are pictured as Hurricane Nora approaches Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico August 28, 2021.
© Jesus Lozoya
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.