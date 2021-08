OnlyFans says it no longer plans to ban porn in an abrupt flip-flop that comes after a backlash from sex workers who use the popular platform to sell sexually explicit photos and videos."We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," the company said on Twitter. "OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."In a statement to The Post, OnlyFans spokesperson Sophia Bernardi said the porn ban is "no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators." The company plans to send an "official communication to creators" soon."I'm beyond disappointed in OnlyFans' decision — angry and betrayed would be a more accurate description," OnlyFans creator Courtney Tillia told The Post over the weekend.Meanwhile, on a Reddit forum for OnlyFans creators, some sex workers who used the platform were baffled by the quick reversal just a day later."Im so confused and even more stressed than before now," wrote one user."Yeah, they can still go f-k themselves," said another. "I'm completely switching to Fansly as soon as possible."Fansly is an OnlyFans alternative that saw increased interest from OnlyFans creators after the company initially announced its porn ban.Many creators also took issue with the fact that OnlyFans said it was "suspending" the porn ban rather than cancelling it."SUSPENDED. not even cancelled," wrote user on Reddit. "f — onlyfans. they made their bed."Cleaning up OnlyFans' image could help the company attract more outside investment, as many investment firms have agreements that prevent them from investing in "vice" industries like porn, alcohol and firearms.But Stokley has denied that the now-defunct porn ban was designed to attract outside investors.