In a video message from the Arizona GOP Ward explained that the preliminary results of the audit could be delivered to the state Senate next week.
"Hello everyone Welcome to America's audit update from the Republican Party of Arizona. I am your Chairwoman, Dr Kelli Ward. Now, we are being told by the audit team that their report is going to be delivered to the Arizona State Senate, early next week. The State Senate is going to review the results for clarity, and for accuracy, and then they're going to release the final report to the public. Now, like all of you, I am anxiously awaiting that final report.
"Now, opponents of the audit are apparently anxious about that report too. They can't wait. In the last 24 hours Democrat Secretary of State, radical, leftist, progressive, Trump supporter hating Katie Hobbs released what she named a 'report on the partisan review of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County', the media, they dubbed it a prebuttal. In other words, she's making up stories to misinform and mislead the public, as usual. The ridiculous, ridiculous Maricopa County Recorder, who's been vocal in his disdain for the audit, put out an open letter to Maricopa County, hilariously pious. Remember, he doesn't want attention. He wants the office to be boring again, but he did have time to put on makeup and head over to CNN and MSNBC, to avoid any attention. Of course, these fantasies were sent out to their liberal allies in the media and rolled out at the press conference by a supposedly nonpartisan group. I'm sure no sane person read Richard's 38 Page manifesto and even fewer watched their performance.Business Insider, which also reported that the audit is expected next week, highlighted some of the negative responses to the audit. Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said:
"Am I in a time warp here? These opponents are responding to the audit before the report is even been given to the State Senate. Do they have a crystal ball? Can they see into the future? I don't think so. But what they do have is smoke and mirrors. Hobbs tried to criticize the audit for not having adequate security procedures, but many, many observers praise the audit for how secure it was. It was much greater security than ever existed at the Maricopa County tabulation center. Of course, Hobbs fails to comment on the breach of the Maricopa County election system that occurred shortly before the election. Hey Katie, omissions are also lies.
"The Maricopa county recorders, open letter. Oh, it is as sad, a communication as I've ever seen, that has come from an elected official. It's filled with numerous woe is me anecdotes, and undeserved, unfounded, and even egregious attacks on audit contractors. Ironically, there is a section titled, 'I was never anti audit.' OMG, he's a comedian. Actions speak louder than words Stevie. This county recorder has tried to hinder the audit at every step of the way. It's embarrassing he's a Republican. Responding ahead of time to a report that has yet to be filed is not responsible governing. These two sets of documents were very, very long, lengthy and they were released at the same time. This is not a response to the audit. It is a naked attempt to control the narrative."
"This exercise is more accurately described as a partisan review of the 2020 General Election ballots in Maricopa County, the results of which are invalid and unreliable."Stephen Richer, the county recorder in Maricopa County and a Republican, also released his own report Thursday, addressing party colleagues in the state senate. He laid out in detail the failings of the audit, saying it was an
"abomination that has so far eroded election confidence and defamed good people."Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has claimed that the Cyber Ninja audit was necessary to restore faith in elections. Maricopa County's ballots are the focus of the audit because it is Arizona's most populous county, and winning it is typically key to claiming overall victory in the state.
Comment: The pushback on this audit shows how much it is required.