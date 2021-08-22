© Mikhail Metzel/TASS



Russia asks German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of her visit to Kiev, to exert influence of the Ukrainian authorities to push them towards implementing their commitments, Russian President said on Friday after talks with Merkel."It looks like that, to exercise influence on the Ukrainian side in terms of the implementation of its commitments," he said.The Russian president recalled that more than 1,000 ceasefire violations had been reported in Donbass since early August.he said. "We cannot but be worried over the fact that Ukraine has passed a series of laws and normative acts, which run counter to the Minsk agreements," he said.He praised Merkel for doing much in the interests of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,"Today, both the Russian and German side expressed serious concern over the growing tensions along the contact line. We discussed this topic and I hope this discussion will be continued in the near future," he added.