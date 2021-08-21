© Yuri Gripas/Reuters



"We're...aware that some people including Americans have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban. This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader."

"We're certainly mindful of these reports and we've communicated to the Taliban that that's absolutely unacceptable and we want free passage through these checkpoints for documented Americans. By and large, that's happening."

"We have no indication that they haven't been able to get in Kabul through the airport. We know of no circumstance where American citizens who are carrying an American passport are trying to get through to the airport" [unsuccessfully].

"I thought the question was, how can they get through to the airport outside the airport. And the answer is, to the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints — they are letting through people showing American passports."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged that some Americans attempting to leave Afghanistan have been beaten by Taliban militants, Politico reported on Friday. Austin told House lawmakers during a briefing:Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also acknowledged that the U.S. was aware of reports of beatings. He told reporters:The comments come less than two hours afterSecretary Austin was present at that press conferenceBiden said:Later in the same press conference, Biden qualified his initial remarks.by which Americans would be allowed to pass through checkpoints manned by Taliban fighters.Some American citizens and Special Immigrant Visa applicants have been beaten by Taliban militants while attempting to get in to the airport, ABC News reported following the press conference.correspondent Ian Pannell said.