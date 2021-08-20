© RITU RAJ KONWAR



Flooding has affected over 20,000 people across 5 districts of Assam, northeastern India over the last few days.According to the latest report from Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA), 43 village across the districts of Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur have been flooded, affecting 22,022 people. Twenty relief camps have ben set up to house those displaced. As of 18 August only 2 camps were in use. A relief camp in Chirang was housing 405 people and 365 were staying in a camp in Dhemaji.ASDMA added that 2,937 hectares of crops have been damaged, along with several river embankments in particular in Bongaigaon district. A total of 27 roads have also been damaged.India's Central Water Commission said the Jiabharali river in Sontipur District was flowing above the danger mark at 77.83 metres as of 18 August. Danger mark here is 77 metres.Flooding has arrives later than normal this year in Assam. The state suffers severe flooding most years, usually seeing peaks in July and lasting into September. By early July last flooding affected over 1.4 million people in the state.