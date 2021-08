An associate of former President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was charged Wednesday with eavesdropping and computer trespass for allegedly using spyware to monitor his former wife's online activity.Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said the two felonies are connected to the 52-year-old going through his then-wife's communications September 2015 to March 2016.Kurson was in plea negotiations with prosecutors when Trump pardoned him right before leaving office, The New York Times reported Vance noted that the federal pardon did not prevent Kurson from being charged on a state level.The Hill has reached out to Marc Mukasey, Kurson's lawyer, for comment.