In most places, August usually means sunshine and warm temperatures; however, Alberta's weather can be a bit of a wild card.The province lived up to its reputation on Tuesday, when the Kananaskis region experienced snow.Locals took to social media to express their surprise, and maybe even happiness, that Alberta's K-country got some of the white fluffy stuff.Posts showed snow in the region, with some dusting to mountain peaks to the fluffy stuff coating trees and grass.