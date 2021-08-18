Kananaskis
© Tiffany Lizée
In most places, August usually means sunshine and warm temperatures; however, Alberta's weather can be a bit of a wild card.

The province lived up to its reputation on Tuesday, when the Kananaskis region experienced snow.

Locals took to social media to express their surprise, and maybe even happiness, that Alberta's K-country got some of the white fluffy stuff.

Posts showed snow in the region, with some dusting to mountain peaks to the fluffy stuff coating trees and grass.

Aug. 17 snow at Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis.
© Nakiska Ski Area
