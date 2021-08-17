The storm left a path of devastation in Großheide, Aurich district.
© Jörn Hüneke
The storm left a path of devastation in Großheide, Aurich district.
(Translated from German): There was a strong tornado in East Frisia on Monday evening. There are numerous pictures and videos of the tornado and there was extensive damage to homes. Trees fell and even a mobile home was shipped.

Read more (article in German): https://wetterkanal.kachelmannwetter....