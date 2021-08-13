Earth Changes
200 dead shelduck found on beaches of Vlissingen, Netherlands
DutchNews
Wed, 11 Aug 2021 12:20 UTC
The cause of the mass deaths has not yet been established and some of the cadavers have now been sent away for post mortem in an effort to find the cause.
Vlissingen council is urging people to find a dead duck not to touch it, and to keep dogs on a lead while walking on the beach.
The birds have all been found on beaches close to the port town.
Shelduck are a semi-terrestrial water fowl which eat small shore animals such as winkels and crabs, as well as grasses and other plants.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Two people hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Prince Andrew 'not above the law', says Met police chief - as her team having 'another look at the material'
- Who is Ginkgo Bioworks and how do they fit in the bio-Security, transhumanist agenda?
- US health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for health care staff
- French vaccination centres vandalised as health pass is introduced
- The ACLU has it backward: Schools should worry about being sued for teaching Critical Race Theory
- NY Supreme Court sides with O'Keefe - Project Veritas will be permitted to depose The New York Times
- 200 dead shelduck found on beaches of Vlissingen, Netherlands
- 'Gender unicorn' trans toolkit tells Colorado teachers to keep kids' identity confusion from parents if child is over 11
- Severe drought devastates Washington state's wheat crop
- Slightly increased risk of Asteroid Bennu hitting Earth in 2128 - NASA
- Wakkanai, northern Japan just recorded its coldest summer temperature in 128 years - 2 weeks after city hit one of its hottest temperatures ever
- Major port in China shuts terminal threatening another surge in shipping prices after 1 Covid case detected
- 450,000 pigs culled since African Swine Fever outbreak reported in South Korea
- Prolonged drought in Brazil threatening Paraná River
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- Flood in north Nigeria kills 5 people
- Flood death toll hits 21 with heavy downpours affecting over 286,000 in Hubei, China - Almost 20 inches of rain in just 12 hours
- 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx, New York
- Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Spring, Maryland
- Prince Andrew 'not above the law', says Met police chief - as her team having 'another look at the material'
- Who is Ginkgo Bioworks and how do they fit in the bio-Security, transhumanist agenda?
- Switzerland: 730 Years of an Independent Sovereign Nation - Really?
- Amid fresh sanctions, Belarus cancels appointment of new US envoy, suspends all US govt sponsored projects in country
- The NSA's Inspector General opens investigation into allegations of illegal spying on Tucker Carlson
- Russian FM Lavrov: By indulging Ukraine's claims to Crimea, West is encouraging country's 'neo-Nazi' government policy
- Canada violates arms treaty by selling sniper rifles & armored vehicles 'misused' by Saudi Arabia in Yemen war, rights groups say
- Insistence on Israeli membership in African Union will eventually tear apart bloc, says Algerian FM
- Brazil's Bolsonaro loses his bid to reform voting system
- US embassy: American citizens to leave Afghanistan IMMEDIATELY, right after Taliban claims to capture 2nd largest city
- CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
- Stop obsessing about Moscow & fix human rights violations in your own backyard, Russian embassy in Washington tells US State Dept
- After 20 years, Pentagon still lacks control over hired guns
- Taliban's 'master plan' in Afghanistan: All roads lead to the battle for Kabul
- Flashback: Remember this? Obama criticizes states' Ebola quarantine rules
- Best of the Web: 'Delta variant can infect vaccinated, mass testing pointless, need to live with the virus', AstraZeneca lead scientist tells Britain's parliamentary group
- Regime change efforts in Belarus have entered a stalemate. But Russia might be working towards an 'Armenian solution' for Minsk
- Rep. Devin Nunes: AG Merrick Garland might try to bury Durham report
- GOP leader blasts Biden over Afghan pullout as Pentagon admits 'not much' it can do to save Kabul
- Joe Biden never mentioned 'quarantine camps' for Covid 'high-risk' individuals, but last year the CDC certainly did
- US health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for health care staff
- French vaccination centres vandalised as health pass is introduced
- The ACLU has it backward: Schools should worry about being sued for teaching Critical Race Theory
- NY Supreme Court sides with O'Keefe - Project Veritas will be permitted to depose The New York Times
- 'Gender unicorn' trans toolkit tells Colorado teachers to keep kids' identity confusion from parents if child is over 11
- Major port in China shuts terminal threatening another surge in shipping prices after 1 Covid case detected
- 450,000 pigs culled since African Swine Fever outbreak reported in South Korea
- Senate PASSES anti-CRT bill in razor thin vote; Dems now on record supporting the Marxist propaganda
- Clif High: Biden desperate as vax narrative falls apart
- Medical insanity, as described by an MD
- 2020 election biggest crime & cover-up ever - Mike Lindell
- Global lockdown: Sydney calls in more troops, New Zealand won't open borders till next year, Tokyo may extend state of emergency
- Newly released Jan. 6 detainee says D.C. jail did not allow him to shave or get a haircut unless he got vaccinated
- Eight missing after tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake
- U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores
- Texas Gov. Abbott says those who defy order barring mask mandates will 'be taken to court'
- Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to increase police budget after roughly 1K officers resign, 1 officer murdered
- Soros sock puppet orders raid on Colorado election clerk's office as Dominion watches on
- EU brands Polish media bill 'a negative signal'
- Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA pioneer, says public health experts must check 'egos at the door,' adjust COVID policies to reality
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- The Great Keynesian Coup of August 1971: Fifty years later
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Downfall of civilization triggers
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Evidence for earthquake 2,800 years ago also mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- Slightly increased risk of Asteroid Bennu hitting Earth in 2128 - NASA
- Researchers discover new electronic phenomenon
- Contract approved to use toxic graphene oxide for water treatment in UK - same substance found in Covid-19 vaccines
- Thousands of human and animal bones hoarded by hyenas in Saudi Arabian lava tube system
- The little book that generated big waves — Nagel's 'Mind and Cosmos', nine years later
- Brain connectivity can build better AI
- Rare recurrent nova outburst visible in constellation Ophiuchus
- Massive, mysterious filament structure extending around the Milky Way's edge discovered
- Researchers find a 'fearsome dragon' that soared over Australian outback
- Light therapy helps burn injuries heal faster
- Boeing still struggling to get doomed starliner prototype space shuttle off the ground
- Bacteria that thrive inside concrete discovered
- Researchers discover microbes with properties that may help fix DNA mutations
- CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus
- Global population plummeted after Younger Dryas comet impact
- Light pollution is making it harder for animals to navigate at night
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cliodynamics and the Secular Cycles of History
- Physicists discover simple propulsion mechanism for bodies in dense fluids
- Flashback Best of the Web: Dead scientists, genetically engineered viruses and government pandemics: Conspiracy theorists were so right
- How supereruption of Toba volcanoe 74,000 years ago disrupted climate
- Two people hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach, Florida
- 200 dead shelduck found on beaches of Vlissingen, Netherlands
- Severe drought devastates Washington state's wheat crop
- Wakkanai, northern Japan just recorded its coldest summer temperature in 128 years - 2 weeks after city hit one of its hottest temperatures ever
- Prolonged drought in Brazil threatening Paraná River
- Flood in north Nigeria kills 5 people
- Flood death toll hits 21 with heavy downpours affecting over 286,000 in Hubei, China - Almost 20 inches of rain in just 12 hours
- 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx, New York
- Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Spring, Maryland
- 21 goats struck dead by lightning in Tamil Nadu, India
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake off South Sandwich Islands
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake in South Sandwich Islands region
- Major magnitude 7.5 earthquake - South Sandwich Islands Region
- Lightning kills 6 and injures dozens in 2 incidents in Yemen
- Spanish tourist resort Santa Pola hit with freak flooding ahead of heatwave
- Wildfire death toll rises to 4 as Italy battles over 500 infernos across the country
- Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis says wildfires a 'major ecological catastrophe'
- India - 7 rivers above danger mark in Bihar, floods affect over 250,000
- Best of the Web: Severe flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea region, AGAIN! Third such event within 4 weeks - Death toll rises to 17
- Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community in Canada
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- Meteor fireball in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- Rare meteor cluster event captured by Subaru telescope in Hawaii
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (July 24)
- CDC investigates 2 deaths, 2 illnesses from rare bacterial disease
- Mayo Clinic touts (not published or even peer-reviewed) study that says COVID breakthrough risk may be 'much lower' with Moderna than Pfizer
- The most vaccine-hesitant group of all? PhDs
- Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
- If you study hundreds of bat viruses at biosafety level 2, "your luck may eventually run out", says Coronavirus expert
- Assembling Covid jigsaw pieces into a complete pandemic picture
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Patents Show Covid Was Manmade | The Digital Technocracy is Here
- Fifteen pounds to slow the spread
- Spreading false vax info might cost you your medical license
- Mercola: mRNA expert Robert Malone speaks out on the COVID crisis
- Best of the Web: Media blackout: Renowned German pathologist's vaccine autopsy data is shocking... and being censored
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Japan's centenarians have unique gut bacteria, bile may hold clues to longevity
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- Dr. Mercola to delete ALL CONTENT from website. Future articles available for 48 hours only
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
- Omega-3 and heart disease
- Best of the Web: Now official: Biden's vaccine mandate for ALL federal workers, or regular testing will be required
- 'Superbug' Candida auris fungus spreads in two US cities
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
Quote of the Day
The Press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of the government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people.
Recent Comments
no one in the UK, India the EU or the USA who is claimed to have been tested positive for Delta has had a specific Delta variant test as such a...
Clif is a legend! Here’s his bitchute channel: [Link]
450K animals destroyed because of something which does not pose a risk to humans? Again, government stupidity in action in the name of "protecting...
On second thought, they ARE using the direct/indirect threats as well. The "teachers" and "school staff" are counseling the children to fear and...
Soft White wheat? How insanely racist of a name!