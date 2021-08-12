Dozens of women were killed and injured when lightning struck a women's wedding in Dhamar governorate, south of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, transforming the wedding party in a funeral.Local sources reported that lightning struck a house in the village of Al-Aqmar, Isolat Asbeel, in the district of Mayfa'a Ans, east of the city of Dhamar, during a women's wedding, killing and injuring dozens of women.The sources added, according to the Yemeni agency "Khabar", thatMost Yemeni governorates are experiencing heavy rains, accompanied by storms and thunderstorms. Some governorates have reported fatalities and injuries, due to thunderstorms or torrential torrents.