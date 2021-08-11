Firefighters managed to control a huge fire that broke out Monday night near the village of Kalimash in Albania and threatened the main access to neighbouring Kosovo.The fire engulfed the area above the Thirrë-Kalimash Tunnel, burning trees and shrubbery.No injuries occurred and traffic was able resume some hours later.On Tuesday firefighters were battling a fire in the village of Saraj, on the outskirts of capital Skopje.Over the past few days thousands of acres of pine, beech and oak forests have been decimated and officials said that five men have been arrested on suspicion of arson.Source: AP