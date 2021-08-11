© EMERCOM



Regions of Russia's Far East are facing yet another wave of flooding after days of heavy rain caused river levels to rise.Yevgeny Zinichev, head of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations EMERCOM, visited areas of Amur and Jewish Autonomous Oblasts (regions) on 07 August 2021. He described the situation as "extremely difficult".. As of 09 August, 182 homes were flooded, including 67 in the district of Belogorsky, 12 in Blagoveshchensk, 25 in Seryshevsky and 19 in Selemdzhinsky. Over 50 people have evacuated their homes and were staying in 3 temporary shelters. Furthermore,The Minister also visited areas of Jewish Autonomous Oblast, where 17 settlement are seeing flooding from the Amur River, mostly in Obluchensky and Leninsky districts. As of 09 August, 3 roads, over 1,500 hectares of farmland and 27 household plots were flooded.In Khabarovsk Krai, some minor flooding from the Amur was reported in the city of Khabarovsk and other areas. Flooding affected parts of the territory in May this year after snow melt and ice jams caused the Amur river to flood.