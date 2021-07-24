© EMERCOM Trans-Baikal Territory



While northern areas of Russia's Far East Region are fighting wildfires, territories further south have seenIn a statement of 24 July 2021, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) of the Russian Federation Viktor Yatsutsenko said flooding had affected 99 settlements across Zabaykalsky Krai (Territory), Khabarovsk Krai and Amur Oblast (Region). As many as 2,355 residential buildings, more than 5,000 household plots, 76 low-water bridges and 408 road sections have been damaged. Furthermore, preventive purposes, almost 4,000 people were evacuated.Most recently, flooding has affected areas in Zabaykalsky Krai, where Shilkinsky district was the hardest hit. The region's EMERCOM office said 2,500 people were affected by floods in the city of Shilka, Shilkinsky district after a sharp rise in the level of the Kiya River following heavy rain from 21 to 22 July. Hundreds of homes and plots have been flooded.Settlements in Chernyshevsky and Nerchinsky were also affected. As of late 23 July 23, across affected areas of Zabaykalsky Krai, 375 people had been evacuated, including 63 children and 12 people were rescued.No injuries or fatalities were reported.In the last few days hundreds of people have evacuated homes in Shimanovsky district. As many as 3,104 people have now been displaced in the district over the last few weeks. Flooding has also affected Selemdzhinsky, Blagoveshchensky and Romnensky districts, among others.Flooding from the Amur River has also affected Khabarovsk, Khabarovsk, Nanaisky, Komsomolsky, Amursky, Ulchsky districts in Khabarovsk Krai.