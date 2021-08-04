© YouTube/Evening Standard (screen capture)

Parts of southern Turkey has been left devastated by the wildfires. Thousands have had to evacuate their homes after the fires ravaged through towns and villages. At least eight people have died in the blazes while villagers lost their homes and farm animals.Some residents have scrambled to save their livestock, struggling to get them to safety. Turkish farmer Nurten Almaz said she lost everything including her home, her animals and "one century of people's labour". "I feel so much pain, like I lost a child," she added. The country has launched an international appeal for help in taming the fires.