Flooding in Chad has affected thousands of people across the regions of Tandjilé, Mandoul, Ennedi-Ouest, N'Djamena and Batha over the last few weeks.and 231 were injured. Furthermore around 4,413 houses were destroyed and over 30 educational and health buildings were severely damaged or destroyed. Livestock also suffered.Since then the NGO MSF-Holland deployed a medical team and the French Red Cross worked with the national Red Cross to provide emergency assistance. European Union donor European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) pledged 350,000 EUR for the response to flood-affected people in Tandjilé.In Ennedi-Ouest region, flooding on 07 July destroyed almost 100 homes and damaged a further 120 in communities of Wadi Doum, causing severe hardship. The International Organization for Migration conducted a rapid assessment mission and provided food and other relief items.Flooding also affected parts of the capital, N'Djamena, when 53 mm of rain fell on 23 July 2021. Roads were rendered impassable and some buildings were damaged, mostly in the north of the city.It was a similar picture in the city of Ati, capital of Batha Region, where heavy rain on 27 July swamped roads and damaged buildings. There have been no reports of casualties in Ati or N'Djamena.