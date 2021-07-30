© Reuters / Jason Lee

The share of the Chinese currency in trade between Russia and China has increased, as the countries boost efforts to move away from the US dollar in response to Washington's sanctions policies, according to a top Chinese diplomat.The yuan's share in the countries' bilateral trade rose from 3.1% in 2014 to 17.5% in 2020, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told news agency Interfax."These changes show the yuan's inherent advantage and usage potential in the Russian market, marking the impressive progress that China and Russia have made in the diversification of bilateral trade settlement," the ambassador said.Zhang highlighted that extending local currency settlements is one of the key aspects of financial cooperation between China and Russia, and is seen as conducive to shaping a more flexible and resilient international currency system.The Chinese yuan accounts for 30.4% of Russia's National Wealth Fund's holdings, and 12.8% of Russia's reserve assets, the ambassador said.