A vast money-laundering ring moved $4.2bn through a network of 60 HSBC accounts in Hong Kong starting only two years after the bank promised to clean up its act, an investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian has revealed.Insiders have raised questions over whether HSBC appropriately informed US monitors about the ring, which was uncovered by the bank during an internal review. The independent monitoring team was specifically installed by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of a deal not to prosecute HSBC in 2012, when the bank admitted allowing Latin American drug cartels to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through its accounts.The bank, which is headquartered in London, would have been expected to disclose the information to the independent monitors brought in by the DoJ when criminal proceedings were deferred on the condition the bank reform its anti-money laundering checks.HSBC told the Bureau it reported suspected money laundering to local authorities "as appropriate", but the monitor "serves a different role in helping a bank to improve its capabilities" and all discussions with the team were confidential.The bank is facing criticism from senior political figures on both sides of the Atlantic, as are regulators for failing to adequately hold executives to account.Pat McFadden, the UK's shadow economic secretary and a Labour MP, said the case illustrated the need for "tougher standards" on money laundering and financial crime."The UK rightly prides itself on having a global financial services sector," he said, "but that sector can only prosper in the future if it operates to the highest standards and rigorous action is taken against illicit finance and money laundering."