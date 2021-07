© Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



Democratic Gov. Gavin Newson of California is in the fight for his political life, and according to one new poll, it could go either way.Opponents of the governor, who made several major missteps as he locked down the entire state during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, collected enough signatures to secure a recall election on Newsom."Californians who say they expect to vote in the September recall election are almost evenly divided over whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, evidence of how pivotal voter turnout will be in deciding the governor's political fate, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times," the paper wrote on Tuesday.Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is the top Republican in the race to replace Newsom in the Sept. 14 special election.A series of missteps by Newsom has helped the recall effort, putting Newsom in danger of being the state's second Democratic governor in 17 years to be recalled. In 2003, former Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was ousted in a recall effort largely fueled by residents upset with skyrocketing energy bills.Newsom's troubles started in November 2020 when, amid rising COVID-19 infections, he declared he was putting an "emergency brake" on reopening the economy. "California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet - faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer," he said. "The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes."Newsom eventually apologized. "I made a bad mistake," he said. "I should have stood up and ... drove back to my house. The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach."Newsom also owns stock in PlumpJack Group, which includes a winery in Napa Valley's Oakville, FOX26-TV reported