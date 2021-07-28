Myanmar's junta on Monday cancelled the results of 2020 polls won by Aung San Suu Kyi's party, announcing theyInvestigations had uncovered more than 11 million cases of fraud in the elections in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy trounced the military-aligned opposition, the junta's election commission said."They (the NLD)," said commission chairman Thein Soe."[It] was not free and fair, that is why the result of 2020 election is cancelled."He did not say whether fresh polls in the country of 54 million would be held.The junta has previouslyMyanmar has been in chaos since the military's power grab, with, according to a local monitoring group.A resurgent virus wave has caused deadly havoc across the country, striking with many hospitals empty of pro-democracy medical staff.Myanmar's economy is expected to shrink by 18 percent in 2021, the World Bank said Monday, as a result of massive unrest following the coup and a third coronavirus wave.The NLD saw their support increase in the 2020 vote compared to the previous election in 2015.In a report on the 2020 polls, the Asian Network for Free Elections monitoring group said the elections were "by and large, representative of the will of the people".