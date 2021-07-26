© PTI



Nine people have died and three were missing in Karnataka so far, with torrential rains battering several parts of coastal, the Malenadu and north-interior region of the state, causing flood like situation and landslides, officials said on Saturday.According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498.Among the deaths reported since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu.According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts receivedIn a single day on Saturday, 59 TMC of cumulative inflow was received in 13 major reservoirs of the state.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who spoke to Deputy Commissioners of affected districts this morning, directed in-charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations there. He will be travelling to rain and flood affected border district of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday, to assess the situation there.Seven National Disaster Response Force and 15 SDRF teams, along with fire and emergency services, a navy helicopter and coastguard personnel have been deployed for relief and rescue works. Gram Panchayat's disaster management teams are also engaged in the work, State Disaster Management Authority sources said.According to sources, 100 people were rescued in Sankeshwar town of Belagavi, 15 people at Kumta in Uttara Kannada, four people and some animals in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga , among others.Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited affected areas in Hassan district, said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to provide compensation under NDRF funds.Source: PTI