Suspected members of a notorious Islamist militia killed 16 peoplein eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local and medical sources said Friday.The dead from the ambush on Thursday evening, Jerome Munyambethe, head of the hospital in the town of Oicha, told AFP."We have 16 bodies in the hospital morgue," town mayor Nicolas Kikuku said.He said another nine wounded were being treated at the hospital.The attack occurred on a highway between the towns of Maimoya and Chani-chani, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the city of Beni in North Kivu province."The ambush is the work of ADF roaming the area. They also fired a rocket," said Lewis Saliboko, a representative of grassroots groups in Oicha."It's the ADF enemy which yet again has attacked peace-loving people," said Kikuku.A respected US-based monitor of violence in eastern DRC, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) blames it for more than 1,200 deaths in the Beni area alone since 2017.In March, the United States said the ADF was linked to the Islamic State group and identified its leader as Seka Musa Baluku.President Felix Tshisekedi replaced senior civilian officials there with army and police officers.But Saliboko complained that the new measures had failed to curb the attacks."What is the point of this state of siege when we continue to have massacres?" he said. "There are no operations, there are no additional forces."