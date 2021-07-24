On 24 July 2021, at about 0:00 h local time, a slow-moving fireball was spotted over Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 75,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Ciudad Real (region of Castilla-La Mancha) and Jaén (Andalusia). It began over the south of Ciudad Real at an altitude of about 85 km, and ended over the province of Jaén at a height of around 34 km.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería), Cerro Negro (Sevilla), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Madrid (Jaime Izquierdo, Complutense University of Madrid). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).