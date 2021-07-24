© A Calandriello and G D'Acunto/SWNSAngela Giuffrida



The discovery of the remains of a Roman road and dock submerged in the Venice lagoon could prove there were permanent human settlements in the area centuries before Venice was founded, researchers say."After speaking to those who first found these stones in the 1980s, I understood that it was something significant that could be anthropic," said Fantina Madricardo, a researcher at the Venice-based Institute of Marine Science (Ismar) whose study was published this week in the Scientific Reports journal.Madricardo and her colleagues used 3D sonar mapping to study the underwater environment, and with the help of a team of divers from the local police forcel."As these stones are completely covered by diverse vegetation, it was not totally clear," said Madricardo. "So we investigated more than one structure and found they had the same type of stones."The structures, whichPreviously gathered data shows that the road, and marked its 1,600th anniversary this year."The landscape was very different to what we see today ... the," said Madricardo.Meanwhile, Venice narrowly missed being placed on Unesco's endangered list on Thursday after the government banned cruise ships from the lagoon.