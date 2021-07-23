"trying to form a belt of instability around us - forcing our closest neighbors, our brotherly peoples, to make a choice - either you are with the West, or you are with the Russian Federation." They want "to surround us with a cordon sanitaire, and even to profit from the fact they are having a decisive influence on the benefit of our neighbors."

"Now our Western colleagues are trying to expand their presence, including military, along the perimeter of our borders, including Central Asia and the Transcaucasus."

"our Western colleagues do not hide the fact that many of them would prefer to deal with a weak Russia, devoid of landmarks, a Russia ready for any concessions. We see efforts - nearly daily - to influence our domestic and foreign policy."

A wedge is being driven between Russia and its neighbors, withMoscow's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed.Speaking at a webinar on international relations on Friday, the veteran diplomat accused the US and its allies in Europe ofHe went on to point to the unrest that broke out in Belarus after last summer's disputed presidential elections, arguing this was supported from afar. In addition, the diplomat accused the West of trying to pull Moldova into its sphere of influence.Lavrov added. Moscow has previously expressedsaying that drills and exercises near the frontier with Russia are increasing the risk of catastrophic accidents or miscalculations.Lavrov, who is standing as a candidate in September's State Duma elections for the governing United Russia party, claimed earlier this month thatThe lead-up to the vote could, he argued, become a target for