© Gil Cohen-Magen/Reuters



Israelis who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine will soon be barred from any indoor or outdoor public venue holding 100 or more people, including synagogues, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced.Those who refuse to get vaccinated "are undermining the efforts of all of us," Bennett announced on Thursday,If everyone gets the vaccine, life can return to normal, but if a million people refuse the other eight million will have to endure lockdowns, he said."There's a time when this discussion has to stop," Bennett told the nation. "Science is clear: the vaccines work, they're effective, they're safe."Bennett announced- including theaters, sporting events, and houses of worship. To enter, people will have to showOn Thursday, the Health Ministry in Tel Aviv said that its effectiveness in preventing infection and mild symptomsbased on data collected over the past month as the Delta variant spread.Two weeks ago, the Health Ministry had said the vaccine's efficacy against symptomatic illness stood at 64% and against serious illness at 93%, according to the daily Haaretz However, some health experts consulting the ministry have cautioned that thebecause the studies were conducted in hot spots and among the elderly, rather than the young and the vaccinated.Bennett, head of the right-wing Yamina party, is serving as alternating PM in partnership with Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party. Last month, their coalition successfully put together enough votes in the Knesset to end the 12-year reign of Likud's Benjamin Netanyahu.